Courthouse Row for April 20

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 7-12:
Hampton
GSI Properties LLC, A virginia Limited Liability Company to DB & DH LLC, A Virginia Limited Liability Company, 0.3706 acres, $950,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-71
Hawthorne
Tilton Properties II to Charles Shipman and Kelli Shipman, 16.4915 acres, $750,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 54-5
Jackson
James K.Humbles and Sharon M. Humbles, husband and wife to Rebecca Elliott and Matthew Elliott, wife and husband, 2.0136 acres, $206,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 15-10D
Ryan David Mallory and Jacqueline Mallory, husband and wife to Roger W. Scearce and Deborah J. Scearce, husband and wife and Brian Willis Scearce and Laura Davidson Scearce, husband and wife, 10.3447 acres, $350,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 22-23
Rappahannock County
Priscilla A. Terry, Angela A. Wilkins, Rochella A. Strother and kathy A. Temple to Verdens Ende, LLC, ½ acre, $68,375.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-48
Stonewall
William Kevin New and Timothy P. Ford to John Conrad Schwab and Tracy Lynn Schwab, husband and wife, 14.3020 acres, $424,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-82
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Jake and Elizabeth Jones, Sperryville, remodel, $50,000
Katherine Krebser, Flint Hill, replace roof (commercial) $30,000
Carolyn Cobb and Julie Spiezio, Woodville, dwelling, $500,000
Gay Hardwick, Castleton, deck, $15,000
James and Camille Racer, Amissville, addition, $75,000
Megan Smith, Washington, rebuild porch floor, $9,500
— compiled by Jan Clatterbuck