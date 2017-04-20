Courthouse Row for April 20

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 7-12:

Hampton

GSI Properties LLC, A virginia Limited Liability Company to DB & DH LLC, A Virginia Limited Liability Company, 0.3706 acres, $950,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-71

Hawthorne

Tilton Properties II to Charles Shipman and Kelli Shipman, 16.4915 acres, $750,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 54-5

Jackson

James K.Humbles and Sharon M. Humbles, husband and wife to Rebecca Elliott and Matthew Elliott, wife and husband, 2.0136 acres, $206,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 15-10D

Ryan David Mallory and Jacqueline Mallory, husband and wife to Roger W. Scearce and Deborah J. Scearce, husband and wife and Brian Willis Scearce and Laura Davidson Scearce, husband and wife, 10.3447 acres, $350,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 22-23

Rappahannock County

Priscilla A. Terry, Angela A. Wilkins, Rochella A. Strother and kathy A. Temple to Verdens Ende, LLC, ½ acre, $68,375.00, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-48

Stonewall

William Kevin New and Timothy P. Ford to John Conrad Schwab and Tracy Lynn Schwab, husband and wife, 14.3020 acres, $424,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-82

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Jake and Elizabeth Jones, Sperryville, remodel, $50,000

Katherine Krebser, Flint Hill, replace roof (commercial) $30,000

Carolyn Cobb and Julie Spiezio, Woodville, dwelling, $500,000

Gay Hardwick, Castleton, deck, $15,000

James and Camille Racer, Amissville, addition, $75,000

Megan Smith, Washington, rebuild porch floor, $9,500

— compiled by Jan Clatterbuck