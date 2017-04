Photo by John McCaslin

The many churches of Rappahannock County observed Easter Sunday with sunrise services and packed pews, followed by children’s Easter egg hunts beneath powder blue skies. The Rev. Horace “Tuck” Grinnell is seen here sprinkling holy water over the St. Peter Catholic Church congregation, who couldn’t help but laugh when the priest quipped that their singing almost rivaled the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.