Hat tricks for WCDS

Varsity Girls Soccer

The Lady Owls hosted the Yellow Jackets from Randolph-Macon Academy for a DAC game, and the two teams were scoreless until a Jacket got past the defense and netted a shot with 24:15 left in the first half, going into halftime with a 3-0 lead. The Jackets went on to a 5-0 victory.

The Lady Owls also traveled to Fredericksburg Christian School for a DAC game, playing tough in the first half and limiting the Eagles to three goals. But the Eagles scored seven goals in the second half and earned a 10-1 victory. Our record is 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the DAC on the season.

Middle School Lacrosse

Photo by Connie Reid

The Owls hosted Fredericksburg Academy and led 6-2 entering the final quarter, but the Falcons scored three goals in three minutes, including an “own” goal when one of the Owl defenders scooped the ball and mistakenly flipped it into the net. Manoa Weber scored his second goal with 52 second left in the game for a 7-5 win. All players dressed contributed to the victory. Our record is 3-0 on the season.

Middle School Girls Soccer

The Lady Owls traveled to Chelsea Academy for a conference game and keeper Beverly Eborn and her defense kept the Knights at bay most of the game. Shayla Nelson collected four goals, and Liza Dareing scored the other goal for the girls for a 5-1 VMSC victory.

The Lady Owls also traveled to Winchester to face Sacred Heart Academy and Ainsley Colgan earned her first hat trick with three goals in the first half, catching high net each time, while Arella Nagle scored three goals in the second half for her first hat trick. Beverly Eborn and Lexie Johnston made two scores each, and Anika Pruntel ran a long ball to shoot past the keeper. The two teams showed good sportsmanship and the girls scored a season high 12 goals in the shutout. Our record is 2-2-2 overall and 1-1-1 in the VMSC on the season.

— Mike Costello