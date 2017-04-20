Herman rides shotgun

Photo by Cathie Shiff

of Witts End Farm in Amissville had to transport one of her lambs (previously unnamed, she’s calling him “Herman” for his 15 minutes of fame) but a trailer wasn’t available. ”He wouldn’t stay lying down,” she explains, “so I let him stand there and I kept a snug halter rope on him.

As long as I was moving he just stood there and peered out the windshield. I think he whistled at a good-looking girl along the way.” On Saturday, April 29, it’s Shearing Day and Lamb Lunch at Wits End (see how wool goes from sheep’s clothing to yarns and meet the farmers who raised the meat for the gourmet lamb sausage lunch), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email Cathie at witsendcody@yahoo.com