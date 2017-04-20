The Rapp for April 20

Worthy of salutes

Hats off to two former longtime Rappahannock County employees: Bev Atkins and John McCarthy.

Atkins, who recently retired after 33 years as Rappahannock County’s Commissioner of Revenue, has been named Aging Together’s “Five over Fifty” 2017 award honorees from Rappahannock County. If that’s not cause enough for celebration, McCarthy, the longtime Rappahannock County Administrator, is receiving the award from Fauquier County.

Five over Fifty is a celebration of citizens over 50 years of age from the Rappahannock Rapidan region — Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Fauquier and Rappahannock — who have made the community a better place through their extraordinary personal efforts.

Atkins will tell you she’s done nothing out of the ordinary, Aging Together notes, but her “willingness to jump in and support local residents and organizations makes her one of the county’s real treasures.”

She viewed her Courthouse Row position, the organization continues, “as a service to individuals in the community. When tax relief for the elderly was implemented, for instance, Bev didn’t just sit in her office and wait for people to come to her; she went out and visited older adults in their homes and helped them sign up.

“But Bev’s contribution to this community goes well beyond her professional work. It is hard to find a local organization that she has not been involved in, either as a board member, a fundraiser, or an organizer.”

Community groups she’s supported include RAWL, CCLC, RAAC, Rapp at Home, Flint Hill and Sperryville Fire and Rescue squads, Rappahannock Extension Service, Camp Fantastic, Free Clinic, Benevolent Fund, Foothills Forum, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, and the American Red Cross.

“Bev can be found, often behind the scenes, her sleeves rolled up, dishing up food for a fundraiser or taking tickets or driving someone who can’t get out on their own,” says Aging Together.

McCarthy, apart from everything he’s accomplished — and volunteered for — in Rappahannock County, has held leadership positions for an untold number of years in Fauquier, where he resides: Fauquier Hospital, the PATH Foundation, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the Mental Health Association and many more.

Honorees for 2017 from the other communities include: Culpeper County, Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson; Orange County, Doreen Brown; Madison County, Robin Corum.

Both Bev and John and the other award recipients will be honored at Aging Together’s Five Over Fifty ceremony tomorrow evening — Friday, April 21, 6:30 p.m. — at the Culpeper Country Club. Tickets are $30 and can still be purchased through www.agingtogether.org or by calling 540-829-6405.

Yeaster crowds

Photo by John McCaslin

Saturday’s weather was at its springtime finest, which helped draw a larger than expected crowd to the 2nd annual Yeaster beer (and cider and whisky) and food (and hot sauces and herbal infusions) festival in Sperryville.

Last year’s inaugural Yeaster drew a surprisingly large crowd of 750, so this year Jennings Carney of Pen Druid Brewery was shooting for 1,000 festival goers.

“So it looks like we had around 1,200 people,” Carney reported this week.

Normally ample parking along River Lane adjacent to the brewery and Copper Fox Distillery was overflowing by midday Saturday, resulting in parked cars lining both sides of Water Street.

“It was a great event and we couldn’t have done it without such an amazing community,” said Carney.

Added Sherri Fickel of Hopkins Ordinary Ale Works: “Every festival — Yeaster and End of Oktoberfest — just keeps getting better. This year featured some of the best food yet (thank you to Heritage Hollow and the Farm at Sunnyside).

“There was such a sense of community and merriment; it started with the easter egg hunt and just kept going on all day,” she pointed out. “You could tell the last of the revelers did not want to leave, nor did we!”

Chimney ceremony

A new date has been set for the Rappahannock Memorial Dedication Ceremony, honoring those Rappahannock County families who were displaced during the creation of Shenandoah National Park.

The dedication will be Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. — “rain or shine,” notes organizer Missy Sutton. “Please bring a chair to sit in,” she adds of the ceremony, which will be held at the Thornton River Orchard, 11587 Lee Highway west of Sperryville.

The purpose of the chimney memorial, the invitation reads, is to “honor the sacrifices our ancestors made and give thanks to those whose contributions of time and money made it possible for this memorial to be built.”

The orchard sits on the north side of US 211 just before the entrance to Shenandoah Park and directly across from the Hearthstone School. Handicap parking is available in the orchard parking lot. All others please park across the street in the Hearthstone parking lot or in the open field next to the Beech Spring shops. Law enforcement will be on hand to help with traffic and pedestrian flow.

Questions? Visit Facebook or else contact Missy at 703-307-3630 or missys150@yahoo.com.

Calling all artists

Rappahannock County artists interested in participating in the 2017 Studio and Gallery Tour for the first time are asked to contact Heather Wicke, the chair of the Tour Planning Committee, no later than May 1 at hwicke2@gmail.com.

That said, artists who previously participated in the popular tour will be sent applications before May 1. All applications must be returned by May 31st.

La La Land

Courtesy photo

Mark your calendars now for RAAC’s final “Friday Movie Night” of the season, which ends with the screening of La La Land — May 5, at 8pm at The Little Washington Theatre.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts.

Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. Winner of six Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Actress.

The two-hour movie is rated PG-13. Tickets are $6, and as always delicious popcorn and water are available for purchase.