Video: Rappahannock County Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. April 19 April 20, 2017 · by Staff/Contributed · 0 Staff/Contributed The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Video: Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. April 13 The war between the statutes Town of Washington balances its budget Welcome changes — not development — afoot at Eldon Farms