Washington column for April 20

Easter traditions

I hope that everyone had a nice Easter Sunday. The day was gorgeous. One could not have asked for a more beautiful day.

For about 28 years, it’s been the tradition that Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue organizes and hosts an Easter egg hunt open, free of charge, to all county children the Saturday before Easter. And so it was again this year!

And this year, unlike on some past occasions, the weather was just about perfect, sunny and warm. At 11 a.m., the horn sounded and about 100 kids, armed with baskets, rushed out into the field to hunt for brightly colored plastic eggs filled with candies.

Some eggs contained a slip to claim a prize: a stuffed animal toy. All the kids also received a firefighter plastic helmet with candies. That same morning an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet was served.

The Easter Bunny was a big draw and many people took pictures of their children with the bunny. Guess who the big bunny was? I never tell!

‘Way of the Cross’

On Good Friday, parishioners from Trinity Episcopal Church began a “Way of the Cross’ at 6 p.m., proceeding around the town (a total of 8 blocks) and stopping to recognize each of the stations of the cross and reflect on the trials of Jesus Christ. They had a guitarist and they sang, “Were you there when they crucified my Lord?” Each station is listed below:

Norman’s new face

The Inn’s “Norman House” is undergoing a transformation.

Its three guest suites are enjoying an extensive renovation which includes the addition of large bay windows on the first floor lobby and in the second floor bedroom.

The Inn’s architect Wayne Good from Annapolis is doing the design work while Joyce Evans, the interior designer who has worked with Patrick for 35 years is overseeing the interiors. Peter Post, a master preservationist who recently completed the new roof on George Washington’s Mount Vernon will be putting the identical shake roof on the Norman House.

The “faux block” front façade is also identical to what Washington used on Mt. Vernon. This technique of cutting wood to look like stone was often used in the Colonial era and also appears on the corners of the old Sisk house behind the Inn.

The newly restored rooms will reopen in May.

Grandma’s attic sale

Washington Baptist Church is getting ready for its annual Grandma’s Attic yard sale — which is on Fodderstack 10K race day, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Remember, one person’s junk is another person’s treasure. Make plans to attend and find your treasure.

Prayers

Let’s continue to remember Warren Foster in our daily prayers each day. Warren fell and broke his left hip several weeks ago. He is in the Luray Rehab Center. If you are in Luray by chance feel free to stop by and see Warren. I am sure he will enjoy the company.

Have a wonderful week.