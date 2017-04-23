Giving back to Shenandoah National Park one bottle at a time

Photo by John McCaslin

Boutique local winery DuCard Vineyards officially has released “Shenandoah,” a new wine created specifically to support the Shenandoah National Park Trust. In fact, DuCard in many ways owes its success to Shenandoah Park.

The national park borders the Etlan-area winery and the label depicts Whiteoak Canyon and Falls — just around the corner from DuCard — in the style of 1930’s era posters that were commissioned for the western National Parks.

When the Rappahannock News visited the winery recently, DuCard’s owner Scott Elliff explained that he obtained the exclusive rights to use the iconic image from former park ranger Doug Leen, who he found living in Alaska.

Better yet, DuCard will donate $1 per bottle sold to the Shenandoah National Park Trust, and will provide specially signed and packaged bottles of the Shenandoah wine to the Trust in support of its fundraising activities.

“I am really happy to be doing this.” Elliff told us. “As you know, we do a lot of support for local organizations, and what could be more appropriate than to be able to support the Shenandoah National Park, out our back door.

“We wouldn’t be here as a winery without them actually — the elevation, the soils, the mountain breezes all contribute to and define our area as somewhere suitable to winegrowing,” the vintner added.

DuCard, which sits in the shadow of Old Rag Mountain, was recently named Virginia Green Winery of the Year.

Courtesy image

The Shenandoah National Park Trust is the official nonprofit philanthropic partner of the park. Funds raised help ensure that Shenandoah remains a crown jewel of the National Park Service, an economic driver for the region, and a national treasure for all to enjoy for generations to come.

If you’re curious about the wine itself, “Shenandoah” is a slightly sweet white wine consisting primarily of Traminette grapes, and Elliff describes it as a terrific refresher after a day of hiking.