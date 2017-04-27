Courthouse Row for April 27

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 13-19:

Jackson

Patricia A. Sher to Philip Robert Stevens and Laura Jean Stevens, husband and wife, 9.2941 acres, $595,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-41

Laura Parrish Heyward to The Tree House Project LLC, 62.5537 acres, no consideration, is exempt from recordation tax pursuant to sections of the Code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-10

Rappahannock County

Sarah L. Haynes, also known as Sarah Haynes to Sarah L. Haynes and Paul L. Miller, 0.2144, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 38-59A

Laura Parrish Heyward to The Tree House Project LLC, 7.0533 acres, no consideration, exempt from recordation tax pursuant to sections of the Code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-9B

Wakefield

Ludwig J. Stetka III and Sandra T. Stetka, husband and wife, to Robert David Welsh and Anne Vor Der Bruegge, husband and wife, 2.2072 acres. $360,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12A-1-7

Thomas Glass to Philip J. Kardis and Penny J. Kardis, husband and wife, 65.00 acres, $975,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-95D

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

C B Johnson, Sperryville, replace panel box, $500

The Settle Company Settle, Flint Hill, commercial covered deck and ramp, $10,000

Timothy Bills, Flint Hill, dwelling, $830,000

Martin and Laura Dodd Henze, Woodville, permit renewal, no cost

J Clifford Miller, Sperryville, replace existing generator, 12 KW to 32 KW, 20,000

Lane Industries, Woodville, demolition, no cost