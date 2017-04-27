Fauquier Health’s Family Health Fair

· by · 0
Courtesy photo
Dr. Kyle Song of Fauquier Health Family Practice at Bealeton teaches about the importance of handwashing. Handwashing demonstrations will be among the offerings at the Family Health Fair on April 29 at Fauquier Hospital.

Join Fauquier Health for free screenings and informational opportunities between 9 a.m. and noon this Saturday (April 29) at Fauquier Hospital, 500 Hospital Dr, Warrenton.

Free Screenings: Blood pressure and pulse checks; BMI evaluation; bone density evaluation; cholesterol screening; height and weight checks; balance assessment; flexibility screening; prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

Family activities: Healthy cooking demonstrations; fitness demonstrations; CPR demonstrations; handwashing demonstrations; free chair massages; get your questions answered by healthcare professionals and learn about health resources in the community; fun activities for kids, including face painting; tours of the AirCare Emergency Transport helicopter.

More information is available online at www.fauquierhealth.org or by calling 540-316-3588.

Print Friendly

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment