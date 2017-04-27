Fauquier Health’s Family Health Fair

Courtesy photo

Join Fauquier Health for free screenings and informational opportunities between 9 a.m. and noon this Saturday (April 29) at Fauquier Hospital, 500 Hospital Dr, Warrenton.

Free Screenings: Blood pressure and pulse checks; BMI evaluation; bone density evaluation; cholesterol screening; height and weight checks; balance assessment; flexibility screening; prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

Family activities: Healthy cooking demonstrations; fitness demonstrations; CPR demonstrations; handwashing demonstrations; free chair massages; get your questions answered by healthcare professionals and learn about health resources in the community; fun activities for kids, including face painting; tours of the AirCare Emergency Transport helicopter.

More information is available online at www.fauquierhealth.org or by calling 540-316-3588.