Fire and rescue calls for April 27

Thursday, April 20
11:41 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:41 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Front Royal, injury, company 9
8:52 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:40 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 5 and 7
Friday, April 21
1:57 a.m. — Headwaters Road, Chester Gap, electrical fire, companies 4 and 9
2:12 a.m. — Whorton Hollow Road, Castleton, 911 open line, companies 1 and 5
9:56 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4
5:33 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9
Saturday, April 22
8:25 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, public service, companies 1 and 4
2:17 p.m. — Quaintance Road, Woodville, allergic reaction, companies 1 and 7
11:36 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Sunday, April 23
5:26 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 2
5:57 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9
7:35 p.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, public service, public service, company 3
Monday, April 24
5:36 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
8:54 a.m. — Skyway Lane, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 4 and 9
3:09 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
7:20 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, 911 open line, companies 2 and 7
Tuesday, April 25
11:16 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, fire alarm, company 3
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.