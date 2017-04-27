Meet your next best friend: Ruby

Courtesy photo

I’m a senior dog and came to RAWL after being chained up my whole life. My name is Ruby, I weigh 55 pounds, and I’m a Lab/Border Collie mix. Age slowed me down a bit but I move around pretty well now ‘cause I’m taking an anti-inflammatory drug. I walk with volunteers, play with the other dogs and have left the past behind. I love nice people and attention.

The RAWL people have told me that I can go to a home as a long-term foster with medical support from them. All ‘round good deal, eh? So far this month, five of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.