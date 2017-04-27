Parents need information

Well written and informative article [“School suspects plotted to ‘blow this place to pieces’ on Columbine anniversary,” April 23]. Thank you for addressing our concerns.

This is the most information we as a community have received. It puts to rest a lot of the rumors. Greatly puts my mind at ease combing this article with the one from a couple days ago.

My only wish is that something like this could have been put out sooner. I truly believe parents wouldn’t have been so hesitant to send their children to school and I still believe the way it was initially handled in notifying parents could have been better but hindsight is 20/20.

Thank you Rapp News for the updates.

Michele Clark

Amissville