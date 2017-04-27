Rappahannock student deserves praise

Teenagers often flock — covering for each other. Not telling their parents what’s going on. Definitely not telling their teachers. Last week, one or more of our local kids “ratted” that their high school buddies were about to blow up Rappahannock County High School. As a result many lives were saved. Terror was avoided. And, for now, our schools are safe.

While we are focusing on the wrong-doers, we should be celebrating the brave souls who kept our schools safe. They should be given a huge vote of thanks by Virginia’s governor, and the medal of freedom by the President of the United States. For now, they should also be given the highest commendation Rappahannock County can award

From all of us, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Judith Richards Hope

Washington