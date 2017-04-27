Scoring a ‘Home in One’

Photo by John McCaslin

Thank you to all who came out to Rapp at Home’s first annual Home in One Golf Tournament at the Sperryville Schoolhouse Nine Course.

Last Friday, 36 golfers and a merry group of volunteers and spectators came out to play in the sun, cheer each other on, and raise money and awareness for Rapp at Home.

Almost three dozen area businesses, social organizations, and individuals donated money, prizes, and raffle items to help make the day a success and and we wish to recognize and thank them here one more time. Thank you to our underwriters, sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and the entire community.

Thanks to our underwriters: Union Bank & Trust and Independent Solar Solutions.

And thank you to our sponsors: Cheri Woodard Realty, Century 21/Heidi Lesinski, The Lunch Bunch, Mountainside Physical Therapy, National Committee to Preserve Social Security, Warren Memorial Foundation, B&B Automotive, Central Coffee Roasters, Karen and Raym Crow, Early’s Carpet, The Shops at Ginger Hill Antiques, Griffin Tavern, The Hair Gallery, Haley Fine Art , The Inn at Mount Vernon Farm , Puffenbarger Insurance, Racer Construction, Rappahannock Farm Bureau- Nicole Hanback, Real Estate III- Jan Makela, Real Estate III- Kaye and Rick Kohler, OBL Society

Raffle items and gifts for the winning golfer team were graciously provided by: Beech Spring Gift Shop, Belle Meade B&B, Butch Zindel, Copper Fox Distillery, Endless Caverns, Flourish Root Florals, Gadino Cellars, Headmasters Pub/ Erin Platt, Narmada Winery, Oak Forest Farm, Pen Druid Brewing, RH Ballard, Rappahannock Cellars, Tula’s Restaurant & Bar

And, of course, we thank our wonderful planning committee: Carol Felix, Patty Hardee, Sharon Luke, Erin Platt, Gail Swift, Jennifer Scherschel and Lindsay Sonnett.

RAH was formed in 2016 to connect members to volunteers and community services that support aging in place. We are dedicated to the notion of “neighbors helping neighbors.” Members and volunteers offer transportation, prescription and grocery delivery, engagement through social and cultural activities, access to resources for home repair, technology help, and more. If you would like to know more about Rapp at Home, call us at 540-937-4663, come by our office in the Old Washington School, or visit our website: Rappathome.org.

Sharon Pierce

President, Rappahannock at Home, and Members of the Board