Soggy Fodderstack doesn’t dampen spirits

The rain came early but the diehards — 165 strong — still showed up for the 39th Annual Fodderstack 10k Classic this past Saturday. Harriers from next door to Texas stepped toe to the line. 34:29 later 18 year old Gavin Jenkins crossed the line with a new personal best just one minute before the next challenger Leif Van Acker of Castleton. That’s 5:35 per mile folks — these guys were blazing!

Photo by Heidi Maeyer

The women’s race was won by Rachael Sanchez in 44:02. Freshman Skylar Culbertson took third overall this year in some tougher competition.

Future teammate Rachael Weghorst of Sperryville won the 14 and under division with Lilyan Jenkins taking 2nd in 51:35. Numbers were low in the male 19 and under divisions with Conner Culbertson a lone first place. Local gals Savannah Hensley and Danielle Fryant placed 2nd and 3rd respectively in the 15-19 age group.

Other local medalists include Juan Tisera and Brynn Sonnett — 2nd in their 20-29 age groups. Rachel Savering and Ruth Jeantet took 1st and 3rd in their 30-39 age group. Andrew Ruth and Justin Corddry took 1st and 2nd in their male 40-49 age group. I myself found some good competition but managed a win in my forty-something age group. Torney Van Acker and Jimmy Deal topped the men’s 60-69 age group. James Necci and Alan Dranitzke placed 2nd and 3rd respectively in the 70-74 age group. Rounding out the local winners is Raymond Stamps of Woodville placing 2nd in the 75 and over. The male and female masters races were won by Rick Myers of Woodville and Jeanne Grillo of Potomac, Md.

Photo by Mark Alan Andrews

But the biggest applause of the day was for final finisher Robert Gutler of The Plains. At 82 years old he is our winner of the Meryln Jeffries Memorial Award for our most senior runner. The Eva Smith Memorial went to Gavin and Skylar, with the Ike and Quita Parrish Family Award to Mark, Holly, Gavin, and Lilyan Jenkins.

The Fodderstack has run 39 years now as a fundraiser with proceeds going to the maintenance and improvement of our county park. We would like to give special thanks to our new race director Jonathan Moore who took over this tremendous task, organizing all the race sponsors, volunteers, food vendors and music to make sure this tradition continues.

By Susannah McNear

Special to the Rappahannock News