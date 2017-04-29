Worthy non-profits abound in Rappahannock

I’ll admit it. I’m a sucker for GLP.

And I hope my fellow Rappahannock News readers experience what that’s like on Tuesday, May 2.

This year marks the third year of Northern Piedmont Community Foundation’s successful one-day online giving event known as Give Local Piedmont (GLP). Nonprofits across the four-county region participate in tapping the community for vital support.

I’ve found that from the GLP web site, it’s easy to make donations to essential local charities and nonprofits from home (or at the office).

We should be impressed by the number of nonprofit outfits serving our community. All of ’em are worthy, in my view, given the largely volunteer work they do on the issues we care about. Several fun incentives during the day make participating even more intriguing. As donations roll in, they’re added to the big Grand Total calculator at the top of the home page.

I find myself first giving small amounts to my favorite local nonprofits, then watching the GLP calculator tally up the generosity of Piedmont residents during the day and into the night.

At Foothills Forum, we’ve enjoyed participating in and benefiting from the Give Local event the past two years. We’ll be in the mix Tuesday. For us, it’s not so much the amount of the contributions we get from people supporting research and reporting on local matters, it’s the total number of contributors. Anyone who donates $25 or more to Foothills this coming Tuesday becomes a new (or renewing) member and joins a growing group of residents who value award-winning, in-depth local journalism. Not to mention thoughtful public forums focused on the topics.

All those dollar pledges, to Foothills and so many others, get added to that Big Grand Total.

Join me on Tuesday. You’ll like it.

Larry Bud Meyer

Chair, Foothills Forum