Courthouse Row for May 4

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 20-27:

Rappahannock County & Culpeper County

Zdzislawa M. Szafran and katherine Szafran to Bradley Maine and Kimberly Maine, husband and wife, 12.75 acres, $475,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-44C

Wakefield

Jose-Luis Wilson to Kevin Rodney and Melinda Rodney, husband and wife, Lots 15 and 16, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, $230,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1B-1-1-15

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Rappahannock County, Washington, replace panel, $800