Courthouse Row for May 4

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 20-27:
Rappahannock County & Culpeper County
Zdzislawa M. Szafran and katherine Szafran to Bradley Maine and Kimberly Maine, husband and wife, 12.75 acres, $475,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-44C
Wakefield
Jose-Luis Wilson to Kevin Rodney and Melinda Rodney, husband and wife, Lots 15 and 16, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, $230,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1B-1-1-15
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Rappahannock County, Washington, replace panel, $800