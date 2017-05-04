Fire and rescue calls for May 4

Tuesday, April 25

1:30 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, abdominal pain, companies 4 and 9

1:30 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

Wednesday, April 26

8:19 a.m. — Madison County, mutual aid, company 5

2:14 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Thursday, April 27

6:42 a.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, abdominal pain, companies 1, 3 and 4

12:48 p.m. — Blue Ridge Road, Chester Gap, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 9

1:26 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 4

4:18 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7

Friday, April 28

10:45 a.m. — Alta Vista Lane, Castleton, injury, companies 1, 3 and 5

11:43 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3

2:43 p.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7

Saturday, April 29

1:19 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, cardiac emergency, company 1

4:50 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

7:06 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, chest pain, company 7

Sunday, April 30

8:00 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, public service, company 7

9:48 a.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, cardiac emergency, companies 3 and 5

Monday, May 1

7:02 p.m. — South Poes Road, Amissville, seizure, company 3

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

