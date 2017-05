Photo by John McCaslin

The historic town of Washington rolled out the welcome mat last Saturday for its first-ever Historic Garden Week in Virginia tour and did the crowds ever respond in kind. Despite a heat index that reached triple digits, tour officials said some 780 people (not including those who held statewide Garden Tour passes) from all over the state and country visited the Rappahannock County seat, touring select homes and gardens — including those seen here entering “The Meadows.”