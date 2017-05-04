Off to Kansas City!

Photo by Linda Petty

Rappahannock County High School Personal Finance teacher Linda Petty accompanied her students to Richmond for the prestigious Governor’s Challenge in Financial Literacy and Personal Finance. When the competition ended, the RCHS team of (left to right) Savannah Stevens, Mahlet Yonas-Yirgu, John Paul Riedel, and Bryce Jones captured no less than first place honors as state champs in Personal Finance. The team and coach now travel to Kansas City to represent their school, county and state in the national’s competition.