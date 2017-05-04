The Rapp for May 4

You gave big, Piedmont

Give Local Piedmont — Tuesday’s annual day of giving — is behind us and Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson could not be more pleased and impressed with the generous spirit of Rappahannock, Madison, Culpeper and Fauquier county citizens.

“We raised $765,741.00 dollars from 4,629 individual donations,” Bowling-Wilson told this newspaper Wednesday. “We are absolutely thrilled for our non-profits . . . and we could not have done it without our sponsors.”

Last year, Give Local Piedmont raised $883,000.00, but the giving period was extended from one day to almost two because of a computer glitch. Bowling-Wilson suggested that the foundation might consider permanently extending the giving period to two days for future fundraisers.

Welcome August Georges

Photo by John McCaslin

If August Georges wasn’t officially christened before it has been now following interior designer Deborah Winsor’s well-attended “picnic lunch” introducing the unique shop at 195 Main Street in Washington.

Among familiar faces enjoying a picnic of buttered ham sandwiches, salads, chips and Red Truck Bakery cookies were Washington Mayor John Fox Sullivan and his wife Beverly, who are neighbors of the designer.

Washington resident Emily Moore has been welcoming customers to August Georges, which features furniture and accessories, throws to towels, robes to rugs, travel bags, specialty foods, and plenty more.

Otherwise, it was a good thing Winsor served the picnic lunch beneath a large festive tent, as there was not one but two heavy downpours during the event, yet everybody remained dry.

Like the old days

Photo by John McCaslin

Because there is spotty if even any cell phone service in Sperryville, the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad has attached a single function 911 Emergency Telephone to the front wall of the squad building at 12 Main Street.

The new phone will be available 24/7 for anyone needing to make a 911 emergency call.

Lions roar

Courtesy photo

The Rappahannock County’s Lions Club has just celebrated a well-deserved Charter Night. And what might that mean?

That the Rappahannock Lions, formed in April 1958, celebrated their donating close to $23,000 over this past year to more than 30 county causes: college scholarships, to the Senior Center, to the Volunteer Fire Departments and Rescue Squads.

Charter Night was celebrated by members and guests at Narmada Winery in Amissville.

Weed regulations

Virginia’s 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett wants the state — not Uncle Sam — to regulate its marijuana policy.

“Virginia is more than capable of handling its own marijuana policy, as are states such as Colorado or California,” Garrett says.

Garrett will hold a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday, May 17, to highlight H.R. 1227, which specifically seeks to remove marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols from the federal schedule of controlled substances, thereby leaving regulation up to the states.

FOIA 101

Courtesy photo

Interested in learning more about the Freedom of Information Act? An FOIA training session will be conducted by Maria J.K. Everett, executive director and senior attorney of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at the Rappahannock County Courthouse.

Sponsored by the Rappahannock County Friends of Liberty, the training is free and open to the public.

Summer chorus

Headwaters, through a generous grant from the Claudia Mitchell Fund at RAAC, will be hosting a Summer Chorus in June for students entering grades 5-12 next school year. The chorus is open to all students residing in Rappahannock County — public, private and homeschooled.

The chorus will be held at Rappahannock County Elementary School, Monday through Thursday afternoons from June 19-29, 2:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the chorus, visit the Headwaters website (www.headwatersfdn.org) or call Headwaters at 540-987-3322.

Best learning ‘ever’

Kid Pan Alley has been visiting Springfield Elementary near Luray this past week for one of their “Wonders and Reflections — songs of the Shenandoah National Park” programs.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, Kid Pan Alley created this project to bring children to the park to experience its beauty, majesty, and importance to our natural and national history so that they may become the next generation of visitors, supporters and stewards.

Since September, seven schools from the area including Rappahannock Elementary, CCLC and Hearthstone have participated in the park program thanks to generous grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Shenandoah National Park Trust and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

The rangers take the children on a tour of the park and discuss the natural habitat with them. Back at the school, the kids write about the experience in group songwriting sessions led by Rappahannock County’s own Kid Pan Alley founder Paul Reisler.

According to Dr. Terri Wiita, the principal at Luray: “A reading of any one of the song’s lyrics portrays young minds that were clearly influenced by nature, the wildlife, the habitats, and the life cycles they observed . . . . In closing, as a school principal for more than twenty years, I have never had any group provide a better learning experience for my students – ever.