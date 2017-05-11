Courthouse Row for May 11

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office April 20-28 to May 4:

Jackson

Michael Randall and Teresa Randall, to Wendy Rieger, 2.56015 acres, $444,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-12

Clara M. Frazier to Christopher I. Parrish. 2.000 acres, $235,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-19F

Hawthorne

Monique Maniet and Max I. Richtman, wife and husband, to Monique Maniet, 55.0593 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 48-23A

Stonewall, Mildred A. Bishop, sole surviving trustee of the Bishop Family Trust to Trigon Homes, LLC, parcel 1, 42.41624 acres, parcel 2, 53.7810 acres, $345,000, special warranty, tax map 55-31

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Trevor Martin, Amissville, accessory building, $27,000

Wyss Farm Est. LLC, Huntly, demolition of dwelling, no consideration

Eric Murdoch, Amissville, temporary service pole, $1,000

Dick Raines, Castleton, solar array, $45,000

Michael S. and Laura W. Harbert, Amissville, dwelling, $900,000

Wayne Utz, Castleton, replace heat pump, $6,300

Barbara Hudson, Washington, replace heat pump, $13,500

Atkins Construction Group LLC, Amissville, RV carport, $20,000