Fire and rescue calls for May 11

Tuesday, May 2
11:41 a.m. — Zachary Taylor HIghway, Flint Hill, severe bleeding, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
3:02 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
7:35 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3
9:35 p.m. — Oventop Mountain Lane, Sperryville, smoke in area, companies 1, 2 and 7
10:51 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Wednesday, May 3
7:26 p.m. — Indian Run Road, Amissville, injury, company 3
Thursday, May 4
10:15 a.m — Lee Highway, Amissville, injury, companies 1, 3 and 4
11:14 a.m. — Grindstone Lane, Boston, medical alarm, companies 5 and 7
7:27 p.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, unconscious person, companies 1 and 3
Friday, May 5
12:27 a.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 5
7:42 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, fire alarm, companies 1, 4 and 9
8:04 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, electrical fire, companies 1, 2 and 4
8:56 a.m. — Rush River Lane, Washington, public service, company 1
9:11 a.m. — Ashtree Lane, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7
11:22 a.m — Laurel Mills Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 5
11:23 p.m. — Five Forks Road, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
Saturday, May 6
5:01 a.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3
11:22 a.m — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:00 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, cardiac emergency, company 1
Sunday, May 7
6:07 a.m. — Richmond Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 5
6:15 a.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, unconscious person, company 3
4:27 p.m. — Seminole Road, Chester Gap, cardiac emergency, company 9
4:52 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, company 3
11:53 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, brush fire, company 1
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.