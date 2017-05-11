Meet Zeus, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

It’s not every dog who’s named after the king of the gods in ancient Greek mythology but I am — I am Zeus, a 75-pound, 3-to-4 year-old German Shepherd and I came to RAWL as a stray. I’ve passed the play-with-Shannon-the-Hound test that they administer to all newcomers here: She’s a wonderful, beautiful, redhead girl coonhound whom I’m just crazy about. And even Frances the Cat, who decided to hang off my tail as I walked by, didn’t bother me. The RAWL staff call me “absolutely endearing.” Come visit: see if you agree.

At least four dogs have been adopted from RAWL in the past two weeks.