Photo by John McCaslin

At 3:36 a.m. Friday morning the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for Rappahannock County, indicating that heavy rain was pounding the region on top of two inches that had already fallen. By mid-morning Friday this suspension bridge over a swollen North Fork of the Thornton River behind Pen Druid Brewery was practically floating atop the rushing rapids. “The Rapp” column has complete coverage of the weekend’s flood producing rains, which resulted in at least one risky water rescue.