Community like no other

What does a thank you mean? This is what I have pondered as I write to a community that is like no other. Rappahannock is a place where the arts are nurtured. Whether it is one person or a group of people, this community supports the non-profit work of so many in this Northern Piedmont region.

This past Tuesday [May 2] demonstrated this community support. The enormous outpouring of gifts both large and small during the Give Local Piedmont event kept us in the top 4 on the leaderboard throughout the day and together we earned the second-place cash prize for most individual gifts for a small non-profit. With the support of our board of directors, generous matching gifts, friends from around the country, family and you, our community, we will be able to provide a week of Kid Pan Alley activities for over 1,500 children.

We’d also like to thank the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation for their tireless work in organizing Give Local Piedmont and all of the organizations that participated in the event and in making this such a wonderful place to live.

Kid Pan Alley was born here in 1999. Over the years it has grown beyond the local surrounding area, reaching schools throughout the state and even across the country. Thank you for your continued support. Know that your giving has made a real difference in the lives of the kids we serve.

With gratitude,

Cheryl Toth

Kid Pan Alley

