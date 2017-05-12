It takes a village — and amazing gardens

The Garden Club of Warren County for the first time spotlighted the town of Washington on Saturday, April 29, as part of Historic Garden Week. We would like to express our appreciation to those who made garden week here possible.

We value our local advertisers and sponsors — Union Bank, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Sam Snead Realty, Copper Fox Antiques, and Rare Finds; also Randolph-Macon Academy, Maddox Funeral Home, Powers Insurance Agency, Edward Jones Financial Advisor, and McGreevy Insurance Agency.

We are grateful for VDOT’s help in putting up signs on the highway, the Rappahannock Sheriff’s Office assistance on the day of the tour, and the many kind words on our behalf in the promotion of our tour by the Rappahannock News

We would like to say a special word of thanks to Juliet Del Grosso, the administrative assistant for Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Reverend Miller Hunter for their support and allowing us to use the church as our tour headquarters; also, Margaret Baumgardner, Susan Jones, and the volunteers of the Episcopal Church Women who generously provided refreshments, drinks, and assistance to the guests in town throughout the day in the church’s beautifully restored parish hall.

Likewise, we would like to recognize the members of the Garden Club of Rappahannock County, members of the Garden Club of Virginia from nearby communities, helpers from the Rappahannock Historical Society, and others from our community who served as hostesses in the tour homes and with flower arrangements.

Special gratitude goes to Patrick O’Connell, owner of the Inn at Little Washington, for not only opening his perfectly manicured gardens, but welcoming our guests onto his properties with food trucks and vendors. The Inn’s team was invaluable, including Rachel Hayden, the director of public relations; Joneve Murphy, market manager; Deb Wiles, The Inn’s gardener; and Keith Rowand of Laughing Duck Gardens and Cookery, who held a bee presentation adjacent to the The Inn’s Garden of Eatin’.

John McCaslin and Mark Allen, owners of Tula’s Restaurant and Bar, generously offered their facilities for our wine tasting and Plein Air artists’ silent auction. Scott Bushway, manager of Tula’s, helped us with the planning and carrying out of those events. I would also like to thank the local contributing “Plein-Air” artists who painted in the heat of the gardens. The artists included Armand Cabrera, Kathy Chumley, Chris Stevens, Nedra Smith, Nora Harrington, and Davette Leonard.

We would especially like to acknowledge the homeowners: Beverly and John Fox Sullivan, John Anderson, Audrey and Alfred Regnery, Sarah and Bill Walton, and Bill Fischer and Drew Mitchell, who after hours of hard work in getting their homes and gardens in impeccable condition graciously opened the doors of their homes to hundreds of tour guests visiting our community. I and the ladies of the Garden Club of Warren County loved working with all of you.

Thank you to everyone — homeowners, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and attendees — who helped make Historic Garden Week in the town of Washington a success!

Beth DeBergh

Garden Club of Warren County