During the recent historic Virginia garden tour here in Rappahannock, the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of Trinity Church used the opportunity when hundreds were visiting the county to raise funds for our charities by raffling off a “Rappahannock Sampler” of products made in Rappahannock.

The money raised will go directly to our ECW charities, which include all seven of our local Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads, Shop with a Deputy, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Christmas for Needy Families, Child Care Learning Center, Food Pantry, Senior Center, Loan Closet, and local Girls and Boy Scouts.

We were delighted that an Amissville couple were the lucky winners of the $1,000 value largesse from our generous donors which included: Wasmund’s Copper Fox Distillery, Quievremont Winery, Virginia Chutney Company, Juba Mountain (Susan Dienelt) Pottery, Ruthie Windsor-Mann Studio, Gadino Cellars, Schoolhouse Shops, Lions Club, Woodville Apiary (Tom Johnson), The Inn at Little Washington, Little Washington Winery, Rappahannock Cellars, Pen Druid Brewery, Heritage Hollow Farms, Hopkins Ordinary Ale House, Scrawny Fox, Central Coffee Roasters, Narmada Winery, Grey Ghost Winery.

We thank you! Mark your calendars for October 21 and 22 for the grand tradition of Trinity Church’s Annual Fall House Tour in Rappahannock.

Helen Williams

Trinity Church, Washington.