School news for May 11

WCDS students step outdoors

Students at Wakefield Country Day School have been stepping outside of the classroom this spring and taking in all that mother nature has to offer.

Sixth grade students, for example, created a Bear Cave Photo Booth at this year’s “Happy Camper Book” Fair, encouraging families to take an adventure with books.

Meanwhile, seventh grade students from WCDS are seen striking it rich while panning for gold at Monroe Park’s Gold Mining Camp Museum in the town of Goldvein. It is the only museum in Virginia solely dedicated to the history of gold and gold mining.

Congratulations to the WCDS Envirothon team of Tyler Johnson, Harmony Lindstrom, Nick Leskovec, Lauren Cheetham and Lucas DuMez who recently competed at the Virginia Regional Competition. The team won the opportunity to compete at the State Envirothon, which will be held on May 21 and 22. Envirothon, a team based natural resources competition, tests students on their knowledge of aquatics, soils, forestry, and wildlife. This year’s special focus is farm conservation.

And finally, WCDS preschool and pre-kindergarten children identify plants and insects during a Ready, Set, Grow! program provided by Rappahannock County 4-H. In an event coordinated by Jenny Kapsa (left), 4-H volunteer Bill Nenninger teaches the youngest children at WCDS the important role plants play in the environment.

Three cheers for grandparents

Dora Camponuevo, grandmother to Emily Scoville (center), visits Wakefield Country Day School’s kindergarten classroom, joining Adriana Ayala for an early morning lesson. Every year Wakefield Country Day School students celebrate “Grandparents Day” by inviting their loved ones to school for a special morning of breakfast, assembly performances, classroom visits, and family portraits. This year’s theme “You Light Up Our World” made for an especially warm and wonderful setting.

Rapp students among LFCC grads

Of the 1,046 members of Lord Fairfax Community College’s Class of 2017, 12 are from Rappahannock County. The college’s 46th commencement exercises are this Saturday, May 13.

Three students from Rappahannock County High School are among the graduates. They have taken advantage of the dual-enrollment program offered through a partnership between LFCC and high schools in the college’s service region.

Students who either earn an associate degree or earn a certificate in education — meaning they have completed a year’s worth of college credits — are known as Governor’s Scholars. Most students then plan to transfer these credits to a four-year college or university.