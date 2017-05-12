Washington column for May 11

Cause to give thanks

Just this spring, Child Care Learning Center (CCLC) had many new books donated to their center from the Bookish Babes/Literary Ladies of Rappahannock, which was a delightful gift to all of them.

Then on Sunday, April 9, parents came out to help build a chicken pen for their three newly adopted hens donated by a very lovely lady that is moving to California.

Photo by Elizabeth Melson

The children and teachers are taking very good care of the precious little ladies. Rappahannock 4-H assisted with the wondrous incubation program of which over 20 chicks were hatched. CCLC will keep three for their own coop and will donate the rest to a local farm.

CCLC gardens are ready for spring thanks to seven hardworking garden volunteers and the CCLC children. Muskrat Haven and Lee’s Orchard supplied them with straw so they can create straw bale garden beds around the butterfly garden. Goat Hill Farm also helped their gardening effort by donating nursery supplies to start plants for their gardens.

On Saturday, April 29, five parents, nine staff members and seven children came out on their busy weekend to help CCLC with their Parent Work Day. There were two large projects underway: One to build shelves in the storage shed, and in the art storage room at the same time entertaining the CCLC Big Spring Fling Yard Sale. The second big project was the raising of the sand area boundary and improving the fences around all the playgrounds.

The school will also have a new beautiful nature inspired garden entranceway!

CCLC is also very thankful to all the staff for helping to do a big deep clean and restoring of saved materials for the Spring Fling Sale.

The Give Local Piedmont Campaign provided CCLC with much needed funds for their programs and they appreciate every single dollar that was donated from CCLC supporters.

CCLC’s 41st Preschool Graduation and end-of-the-year picnic is set for Friday May 12, at 11 a.m. They graciously invite supporters to celebrate their 2017 class.

According to Program Director Lisa Pendleton, the school would like to thank everybody for a wonderful year at CCLC!

Happy Mother’s Day

This Sunday, May 14, is Mother’s Day, and although we celebrate it only once a year we don’t need a special day to show our gratitude to our mothers.

Anybody looking for that special gift for your mother? The R.H. Ballard shop has a new line of colorful totes, and a new collection of great gardening tool sets. Other shops and galleries in town have special Mother’s Day gifts as well, so check Rare Finds, August Georges, Gay Street Gallery, Geneva Welch Gallery, The Little Washington Wellness Spa, Wine Loves Chocolate, Antiques on Middle Street, and the Inn at Little Washington Gift Shop. I bet they are chock full of some unique gifts, too.

Photo by Joanie Ballard

Also don’t forget the Rappahannock Farmer’s Co-op, which has annuals and perennials and beautiful hanging baskets for sale.

There will be a Mother’s Day breakfast for the women of Washington Baptist Church on Mother’s Day, May 14, starting at 9:30 a.m. The men’s brotherhood will be preparing breakfast for the women.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!