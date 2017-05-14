Clark Hollow Ramblings: Nothing like morels with crab meat 

I suppose I might be one of those people Mark Twain was talking about when he said everybody talks about the weather but nobody does anything about it. It has certainly been changeable. We had 4½ inches of rain by 8:00 o’clock Friday morning, and another ½ inch by late afternoon, and now they say it’s going to get cold.

And it’s beginning to feel a little changeable down in Big Washington. The “party of no” seems to have shifted sides. Imagine that. I’m sorry. I told myself I was swearing off political comments.

Those of us who remain foolish and plant our gardens too early are waiting to see what this next cold spell brings. I think I have enough buckets and boxes to cover my tomatoes. The rest of it will have to suffer through. I did lose any prospect of getting some peaches this year. The last frost took every bloom and painted it brown. The cherries and the apples look better; they weren’t quite so far along.

I found enough of the big, light colored morels to have a couple of good feeds. Again this year, the best ones were stuffed with crab meat and deep fried. I am not sure it’s a fair critique of the taste of morels when you stuff them with crabmeat. I have a feeling I could take the tongue out of an old tennis shoe and stuff it with crab meat and it would be good.

We have been enjoying some wonderful salads from the garden. I planted several different kinds of lettuce and some spinach, and they are quite tasty. And the weather seems to have suited the radishes very well. I did have to break out my can of Colorado potato bug killer. Those nasty bugs just sit in the ground and wait for your new potatoes to come up. I don’t like to use a lot of chemicals, but I have to give in and spray once in awhile.

I suppose you have been following all the drama with the Board of Supervisors and the county government. One of the things they ought to do is publish in the Rappahannock News the names of those people who haven’t or won’t pay their real estate tax. I know it is legal. A number of counties do it. Maybe that would give a little encouragement to those who feel they don’t have to pay their way. It might even lessen the future burden on those of us who do.

I trust your Easter was nice. What a wonderful time of year. We had a nice service with some other churches in the area. Macedonia Baptist Church hosted a Good Friday service, and we had good attendance, a great sermon and wonderful food. Thank you to our Christian friends at Macedonia. Our church had a sunrise service on Easter and breakfast at the fire hall. And as my mother used to say, the weather will get better after Easter. And so it has, again.

I hope all the crazy weather hasn’t dampened your spirits about your garden, and you are able to get out there and get some dirt under your fingernails. Was it the “Wind in the Willows” story where the old water rat said there wasn’t anything better than messing around in boats? It seems like I remember that, but I am getting to the point that some of my childhood references need a bit of fact checking. Anyway, to paraphrase the old water rat, I find there isn’t anything much better than messing around in my garden. Stay happy and count your blessings.