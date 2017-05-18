Courthouse Row for May 18

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 5:

Piedmont

Third Thyme Out, LLC to Somerset Cottage LLC, 0.144 acres, $225,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-74

Bats LLC to Jennings Ingham Carney, Chiara Parlegreco and Parker E. Bullard, 5.3326 acres, $265,000, deed bargain sales, general warranty, tax map 27-11C

Stonewall

Dietlinde Maazel, formally known of record as Dietlinde Turban to Castleton Lakes LLC, parcel 1, 25.0840 acres, $300,000, deed bargain sales, general warranty, tax map 51-4C

Wakefield

Levon June Miller Hawley to Sean Tracy and Kristin Tracy, husband and wife, parcel 1 and parcel 2, $10,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-C-1-10-17

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

William Magee, Amissville, dwelling, $220,000

Derek Capizzi, Castleton, in-ground pool, $75,000

Pat Watson, Woodville, convert porch to sunroom, $16,000

Medge Carter, Viewtown, renewal, no cost

Vincent and Heidi Morf Deluise, Flint Hill, studio, $40,000

Phyllis Poore, Washington, replace panel, $1,298

Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville, remodel, $9,000

John Jacquemin, Castleton, retaining wall, $30,135

Amissville VFD, Amissville, carnival, no cost