Courthouse Row for May 18

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 5:
Piedmont
Third Thyme Out, LLC to Somerset Cottage LLC, 0.144 acres, $225,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-74
Bats LLC to Jennings Ingham Carney, Chiara Parlegreco and Parker E. Bullard, 5.3326 acres, $265,000, deed bargain sales, general warranty, tax map 27-11C
Stonewall
Dietlinde Maazel, formally known of record as Dietlinde Turban to Castleton Lakes LLC, parcel 1, 25.0840 acres, $300,000, deed bargain sales, general warranty, tax map 51-4C
Wakefield
Levon June Miller Hawley to Sean Tracy and Kristin Tracy, husband and wife, parcel 1 and parcel 2, $10,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-C-1-10-17
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
William Magee, Amissville, dwelling, $220,000
Derek Capizzi, Castleton, in-ground pool, $75,000
Pat Watson, Woodville, convert porch to sunroom, $16,000
Medge Carter, Viewtown, renewal, no cost
Vincent and Heidi Morf Deluise, Flint Hill, studio, $40,000
Phyllis Poore, Washington, replace panel, $1,298
Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville, remodel, $9,000
John Jacquemin, Castleton, retaining wall, $30,135
Amissville VFD, Amissville, carnival, no cost