Fire and rescue calls for May 18

Tuesday, May 9
9:43 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
1:10 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 2, 5 and 7
3:08 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:33 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9
Wednesday, May 10
7:12 a.m. — Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
6:43 p.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, company 7
Thursday, May 11
8:24 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
12:11 a.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, 911 open line, companies 1 and 4
7:30 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, injury, company 1
Friday, May 12
7:23 a.m. — Mount Marshall Road, Washington, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7
8:44 a.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5
10:08 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:22 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4
7:35 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
11:30 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, chest pain, companies 3, 5 and 7
Saturday, May 13
11:49 a.m. — Jordans Road, Amissville, injury, company 3
12:45 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:38 p.m. — Peyton Lane, Amissville, injury, company 3
6:46 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, public service, companies 3 and 5
8:41 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, brush fire, company 3
Sunday, May 14
8:22 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Monday, May 15
2:05 p.m. — Dennis Road, Castleton, unconscious person, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7
Tuesday, May 16
4:08 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.