Meetings and notices for May 18

Foothills Forum Board meets on Thursday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 4-H Conference Room on the 2nd floor of the Tula’s Building in Little Washington. The meeting is open to the public. Call 540-675-1207 for more information.

Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering a Home Food Preservation Class on May 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, at the Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay St., Washington. Participants will learn how to can fruits and vegetables using a pressure canner and water bath canner along with how to make jams and jellies. Class cost is $25. Class size is 10. Call Becky Sheffield at 727-3435 ext. 344 or rebes13@vt.edu to register.

The Rappahannock County School Board will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the School Board Office.

2017 Vineyard meetings on Wednesday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rappahannock Cellars, 14437 Hume Rd, Huntly. Topics include: Overview of vineyard and winery, seasonal viticulture updates, worker protection standards. For more information, call 540-635-9398.

Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Rappahannock County Master Gardeners are offering a presentation on “The Importance of Honey Bees and their Challenges” on Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Park (under the pavilion) on Route 211 across from Warren Avenue, Washington. The program is free of charge and open to the public, rain or shine. It will last 60 – 90 minutes. It is recommended to register and arrive early. To RSVP or for additional information, please contact the Master Gardener Help Desk at 540-341-7950, Ext. 1 or helpdesk@fc-mg.org.

The Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is currently seeking contestants: Queen (ages 14-20), Junior Miss (ages 8-13), and Little Miss (ages 3-7) for the carnival to be held June 21-24. For tickets and information contact Sandi 540-937-4218. Parade will be Thursday, June 22. Entries contact J.B. Carter at 540-937-4218.

Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR and First Aid Class on Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Child Care and Learning Center, Washington. Preregistration required at 540-987-8637 or tl2kids@gmail.com Lisa Pendleton ARC Instructor. Cost $85. American Red Cross First Aid with Adult, Infant & Child CPR training is a program for the general public who wish to have FA and CPR knowledge and skills. Perfect for school bus drivers, child care providers, teachers, parents and babysitters. Certification is valid for 2 years.

The Rappahannock Extension office invites each of you to attend a series of in-orchard meetings. Meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. The meeting will adjourn around 2 p.m. For more information, call 540-675-3616. June 14 meeting: Sunnyside Organic Orchard, Casey Gustowarow and Stacy Carlberg, mgrs., Washington.

Women in Worship Ministries is pleased to announce that nominations are open for women who have distinguished themselves in their field of study or work. Girls and young women ages 15-25 may be nominated for the “Generation NEXT” Award. Nominations will be open until June 15. Please see our website at www.womeninworshipministries.org for more information on nomination requirements.

Commit to Be Fit is a school sponsored, grant funded program that offers weekly exercise classes and wellness workshops for the Rappahannock County community. Through the generosity of the Path foundation, Commit to Be Fit was created to help promote healthier lifestyles for students, staff, and county residents/employees. All classes, workshops, and events are free of charge, open to the public, and held at the Rappahannock County Public Schools. For information on upcoming events, contact Holly Jenkins, Wellness Integration Specialist, at hjenkins@rappahannockschools.us.

The Salem Ruritan Club will award three $1,500 scholarships this year, one each to graduating seniors at Culpeper County High School, Eastern View High School and Rappahannock County High School. The scholarships are based on a combination of academic achievement, community service and financial need. Students are encouraged to pick up an application from their guidance department and submit the completed application form and narrative by the due date. The club is also offering a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior, from one of the three high schools, pursuing an education and a career in law enforcement, preferably attending a local community college.

The Order of Daughters of the King (DOK) of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East Street, Culpeper, is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as our Savior, and following Him as Lord of their lives. Please contact us for more information at 540-825-8786. Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.

Audition for Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble! Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble is an auditioned mixed voice chamber choir that sings a wide variety of repertoire ranging in character from the silly to the sublime. Based in Madison, members of the group are drawn from the surrounding counties. Rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at Piedmont Episcopal Church, 214 Church St., Madison. To learn more about Bel Canto, visit: belcantovocalensem.wix.com/belcanto.

Rapp Nature Camp is now accepting applicants for its 32nd summer session, to be held Monday – Friday, June 5 to June 16, 2017. This is a two-week educational program, open to boys and girls 8 to 12 years old. The camp’s home base is on the Hazel River, two miles west of Route 231. Campers will explore the forests, meadows, rivers and ponds of the Singing Creek property and surrounding areas, including the Shenandoah National Park which is within walking distance. Our theme for study this year will be “GARDENS.” We will study and observe and work in the many gardens of Singing Creek: Butterfly Garden, Veggie Garden, Orchard, Ginseng Patch, Puckwudgie Garden and Secret Garden. We will all take part in nurturing a tiny part of the wondrous garden that is our Planet Earth. For info and camper application forms, visit rappnaturecamp.com, or contact camp director Lyt Wood at 987-9530.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Unfortunately, no compensation is available. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825- 3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

Spring is coming and Piedmont Softball Association in Amissville is registering players now. Any girl from Rappahannock and surrounding counties born anytime from 1998 through 2011 is welcome to join us. Teams will be available in all age groups for which there is enough interest. Registration fee is $55 or less, and covers the entire year (spring, summer, fall). Player and equipment scholarships are always available. You may go to piedmontsoftball.net, print out the registration form (three pages) and mail it in. For more information, go to Piedmont Softball Association, Amissville, on Facebook or email piedmontsoftball2002@gmail.com, amissville.softball@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offer three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m, Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at Noon. For more information call 540-825-8786. Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Revelation Youth Group is a group of middle and high school students who enjoy a modern way of prayer and study and meet the second Sunday of every month at noon for light lunch and discussion, followed by a community project or social activity, at 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, email revelationyouthgroup@hotmail.com.

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity holds a community meeting 5 p.m. every Thursday at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, to discuss the Habitat Home being built at 2650 Zachary Taylor Hwy.. The meetings are open to all; attend for construction updates, volunteer opportunities and more. Call 540-341-4952 for more information.

Beulah Baptist Church free conference call Bible Study is every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dial in (302-202-1118, access code 862090) with renowned teacher Dr. Kenneth Pitts to study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Dr. Pitts is the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Rixeyville. For more information, call 540-937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com

Cub Scout Pack 316, meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office) is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets 10 a.m. to Noon on the first and third Thursday of each month at Reynolds Baptist Church in Sperryville. For more information, contact Danny Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Photography Meet-Up Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.

The Brotherhood of St. Andrew offers men and boys the discipline of prayer, study and service; to follow Christ and bring others into his kingdom. Newcomers welcome at breakfast 7 a.m. every Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, call 540-825-8786.