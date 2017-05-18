Richie Burke retirement send-off

Rappahannock County Administrator Debbie Keyser is inviting the public to a fitting send-off next Wednesday, May 24, from 3 to 5 p.m., honoring longtime county “workhorse” Richie Burke.

Burke, who performed the three duties of building official, emergency services coordinator, and emergency 911 coordinator, will retire effective June 1.

“Please plan to stop by his office during this time,” encourages Keyser, pointing out that Burke’s office is located in the rear ground floor entrance of the Kramer Building off of Jett Street in Washington.

“I will be taking up a collection for a retirement gift, so feel free to stop by my office between now and Tuesday, May 23rd, if you wish to contribute,” Keyser adds. “I will have a book available for you to sign, or to include your card. This festivity is open to all.”

If you have questions, please call 540-675-5330.