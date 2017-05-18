School News for May 18

Spring rains bring flood of RCHS accomplishments

While April and May showers may have almost washed away all the flowers, they couldn’t stop a flood of accomplishments by our Rapp Athletes as spring sports seasons wind to a close.

Varsity Track takes the headlines again on the strength of their outstanding performances at last week’s Bull Run District Track Championship. Competing against seven other schools, all either 2A or 3A, Rapp managed to take more than a few top six finishes as both our boys and girls excelled on the asphalt.

On the boys’ side, Gavin Jenkins has already qualified for states in his running events and was thus held out of any distance events to save his energy for the looming Southern Invitational Meet the following weekend. Despite not participating in any races, he still took home a first place medal by clearing 6 feet in the high jump competition, followed by teammate A.J. Palmer who cleared the bar at 5’6”. A.J. also took fifth place in the shot put with a heave of 44’8” and third in the discus with a hurl of 129’3”.

Photo by David Hong

Other top six placers for the boys included Connor Culbertson who finished 4th in the 110 meter hurdles, and the relay team of Daniel DalleLucca, Ethan Sumner, Connor Culbertson, and Christian Burns who took 6th in the boys’ 4×100 relay.

In the girls’ events, Jessica Thorne took first place in the high jump with a leap of 4’10” while Julia Estes took second in the 100 hurdles, third in the triple jump, and third in the 300 hurdles. Hailey Whorton took fifth in the discus throw with a toss of 85’5” and Skylar Culbertson placed third in the 1600 with a time of 5:46.67 and fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:39.84.

Other notable performances included Hailey Whorton in th in the shot put, Kim Dellinger 10th in the discus, Christian Burns 11th in the 100 meter dash, Kayla Compton 10th in the 400 meter race with Connor Culbertson earning the same spot in the boys race, and Savannah Hensley finishing 7th in the 3200.

Photo by David Hong

Yesterday the team traveled to Northumberland High School for the Conference 43 championship, and next week, May 25, they will compete in the Region 1A East Championship at Sussex High School. Best of luck to our Varsity Track Athletes as they look to take their talents to the state meet in June.

Over on the pitch, our boys’ soccer team has struggled to find a W since an early season victory over Madison but traveled to Strasburg last night hoping to end the regular season on a positive note.

Girls varsity has also struggled to get the W since an April win over Strasburg but, like the boys, traveled to the Rams pitch last night in hopes of ending their season in victorious fashion.

The JV soccer teams have effectively ended their seasons. Coaches Paul Paratore and Cindy White have nothing but praise for the JV soccer kids, noting that they are sure to make a valuable contribution to varsity as they move up.

Varsity baseball continues to search for that elusive W, and finished their regular season tonight at Strasburg. Hopes are high for a victory when conference playoffs start next week.

Varsity Softball got back on the winning tack last week with an 18-7 win over George Mason and they too finish their regular season tonight on the Ram’s diamond. But as with baseball, conference playoffs begin next week and chances are that the Rapp team might be surprising some opponents down on the Northern Neck.

— Jimmy Swindler

WCDS wins grant for film studio

Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) just took a big step into the future with a $5,000 Teachers and Technology grant from the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation to build an in-school film studio.

Courtesy photo

After brainstorming how to incorporate film production into the curriculum with colleagues Suzanne Zylonis, Laura Eborn, James Shaw, Kirsten Youngquist, and Anne Pankow, WCDS teacher Jeff Day submitted a grant application in January laying out plans to build a film studio at WCDS, complete with green screen, professional cameras and lighting, and advanced editing tools.

On Friday, May 12, Debbie Keyser, market development manager at CenturyLink, presented the $5,000 prize check to WCDS, praising the exceptional quality of Day’s application.

“Mr. Day, you are the first teacher to win a full-prize grant,” Keyser noted at the school’s assembly.

The goal of the grant money is twofold: to enhance substantive classes with the capacity to shoot and edit high-quality video and to imbue WCDS students with the technical and artistic skills inherent in film making.

“We get great feedback from our graduates about how WCDS prepares them to write for college,” said Day, “but, until now, they have not had a real opportunity to express their ideas in a modern technical format. Students will reach as high as our expectations and the equipment allow them to go.”

WCDS hopes to partner with local film and television talent to offer training this summer to interested students and faculty on the basics of camera work, composition, movement, lighting, sound, and editing.

Courtesy photo