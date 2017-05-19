EMT course at RappU is a go

RappU and Associates in Emergency Care are pleased to announce that the hybrid ​EMT BLS course will be offered at RappU (11669 Lee Highway in Sperryville) beginning Tuesday, June 27.

If you are affiliated with one of the Rappahannock Fire and Rescue companies, please sign up for the course THROUGH YOUR COMPANY and not through AEC directly.

If you are not affiliated with one of the companies, you may sign up at the AEC website – https://www.aecare911.org/emtb.htm – the link for the “Sperryville” location should be posted very soon.

Thanks to Harold Beebout, Ann Spieker, Russ Collins and Larry Grove for helping to bring this course to Rappahannock County.

— Doug Schiffman, on behalf of RappU