‘Resounding approval’ of FOIA session

The Friends of Liberty of Rappahannock County sponsored a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) training session last Wednesday evening, May 10th, at the County Courthouse. FOIA has been the center of great controversy in the county of late, and it was our desire to help lessen that controversy, and hopefully save our county needless expenses stemming from a misunderstanding of the law.

The session was conducted by Maria J.K. Everett, Executive Director and Senior Attorney of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council in Richmond. Maria’s two hour presentation, including lively questions and answers, was thoroughly enjoyable, mixed with knowledge, understanding, humor and a desire to clarify the myths of the FOIA law, which she did impeccably.

This is not just my opinion, as attendees from all positions and persuasions remarked of their resounding approval of both her and her method of imparting facts of this law. She stressed that compliance should not be adversarial and that open communication is the key to that compliance.

The session was attended by approximately 55 persons including county officials, employees and citizens. Our county’s government was represented by the County Administrator, the Clerk of the Court, two of our five members of the Board of Supervisors, the County Registrar, The Commissioner of the Revenue’s office, the Treasurer’s office, a Planning Commission member, a Board of Zoning Appeals member, three of the five members of the School Board, and the head of the Health Department.

Speaking for the Friends of Liberty, we thank everyone involved for their support of this successful venture.

Michael Cioffi

Castleton