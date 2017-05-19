Washington Column for May 18

DAR inductions

Photo by Bradley Schneidner

I trust everybody had a great Mother’s Day on Sunday and are back to the normal week’s schedule. I had a wonderful Mother’s Day. My amazing son, Jonathan, cooked dinner for me on Saturday, and my wonderful daughter, Christie, cooked on Sunday. Both dinners were delicious. So I did not have to cook over the entire weekend. What more could a mom asked for?

Congratulations are in order for Wendy Murdoch and her mother Marguerite Annette Dibble, of Washington. They both were inducted into the Fauquier Court House Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) on Saturday, May 13.

The DAR is an organization with a deeply rich history while also being truly relevant in today’s world. Women have joined the organization since it was founded close to 125 years ago. DAR is a women’s service organization, their main goal is education, historic preservation and patriotism.

Wendy and her mother started going to meetings back in January, and they both share a common bond of having an ancestor who fought or supported the Revolutionary War between 1776 and 1783.

In order to be inducted into the DAR one must show proof of lineage to someone who fought or served in the Revolutionary War on the American side. Joshua Taylor of Bethel was a soldier in the war, hence the patriot to whom they are related.

Wendy’s great-grandmother, Annette Johnson, became a member of the DAR in 1909 in Connecticut. Her mother’s middle name is Annette for her grandmother.

Her mother started working on her application back in 1981 but never finished it. Back then she was going to the New York City library weekly to do genealogical work on her family — Dibble. The Dibbles immigrated in the 1600’s to America. Some distant relatives may have come over on the Mayflower.

Wendy’s mother moved to Virginia one year ago in April. She is now 92. According to Wendy, she started working on her DAR application this past winter and Beverly Alexander, registrar of Culpeper, was instrumental in helping them both get their applications completed and filed so quickly. Beverly put a small note in with the application stating her mother’s age and their applications were submitted, reviewed and approved by the National Headquarters located at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., in four days!

“My mother has been going to the Rappahannock Senior Center for over one year and I am sure her friends there will be happy to know that we have accomplished one of her life-long dreams,” said Wendy.

Congratulations to you both!

Pantry gala success

Last Saturday night 200 people celebrated and raised money for the Food Pantry, surely a county treasure. Though it had been raining for three days, the weather cleared and the sun shone just in time for the gathering, which featured the finest food from local county restaurants, B&B’s, and Big Johns barbecue from Amissville.

A wide sampling of Rappahannock wines, accompanied by whiskies from Wasmund’s, and Mimi Forbes’ “dark and stormy” specialty drinks encouraged a spirited and energetic atmosphere. Providing the music was the talented Rappahannock News columnist Richard Brady. All took place at The Meadows, home of Beverly and John Fox Sullivan, which was recently on the Historic Garden Week tour.

Pre-K graduation

The Child Care and Learning Center celebrated their 41st Pre-Kindergarten Graduation and Rising Day for all the preschool students on Friday, May 12.

Photo by Lisa Pendleton

The youngest group sang “The Wheels on the Bus” and the oldest group sang and performed “A Bushel and a Peck”, “Five Little Monkeys” and “Tickle the Sky.” The Pre-K Teacher “Ms. Amy” introduced each child with a personal anecdote, invited them to walk through the beautiful arbor, and then she presented them with a flower.

CCLC is happy to announce their newest alumnae: Tolkien Swain Kaye Campbell – Most Adventurous; Landon Williams Olmstead – Most Informative; and Wren Morel Rhodes – Most Imaginative. CCLC staff would like to thank everyone that helped to make this day special for our families.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to a dear wonderful friend of mine, Pat Grigsby. She will celebrate her special day on Sunday, May 28. The ball’s in your court. Alvin. Take her out for a nice steak dinner, flowers and be sure to buy a nice gift for her.

I have seen some of the beautiful bouquet of flowers over the years at the Union First Market Bank that you have sent her. You sure do have good taste in choosing flowers.

Have a wonderful week and enjoy the warm weather.