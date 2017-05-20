New brand, logo identifies locally grown Rappahannock foods

Courtesy image

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission has just unveiled a new brand name and colorful logo to promote the region’s locally grown food, including Rappahannock County.

The “Purely Piedmont” brand — in green letters, with the “o” in Piedmont being a bright red radish — will be used in a regional marketing campaign being funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Initially, the brand will cover foods produced within the commission’s jurisdictions — Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Fauquier and Orange counties — with the opportunity for other counties in the Northern Piedmont of Virginia to participate in the future.

This past winter, the commission launched a local foods branding study for the region with funding from the PATH Foundation. Following stakeholder interviews, a consumer survey and public input sessions, the Region’s Food Policy Council unanimously voted to approve the “Purely Piedmont” brand name.

Feedback indicated that consumers strongly value knowing where their food comes from, with 75 percent of survey respondents stating it would make them much more likely to buy local food.

The chosen name is intended to provide that knowledge and evoke the fresh and wholesome qualities survey respondents associated with the region’s locally-grown food.

When asked what you like best about food grown in the region, one Rappahannock County resident responded: “It supports local farmers and the local economy, and helps to keep land in farming.”

Another praised its “flavor and freshness.”

The marketing campaign is intended to encourage more local and state residents to try this area’s farmer’s products and expand upon the wealth of positive feedback the commission received during the branding study.

The potential also exists for development of a regional label program similar to the state’s Virginia Grown program.