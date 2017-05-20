‘Sharing’ for the Food Pantry

Photos by Roger Piantadosi

The rain ended and the stars came out Saturday night for the Rappahannock Food Pantry’s benefit at the Meadows, the Washington home of Beverly and John Fox Sullivan. Dawn Sieber, the new chef at the Foster-Harris House and a first time contributor to the dinner, created this amazing dish of grilled and roasted vegetables, some of which she collected from the town’s Village Market. Mimi Forbes (inset), director of the pantry, noted: “Heads and hearts don’t work well — on the job, in school or at home — if people are hungry. That’s why we’re here. It’s about sharing.”