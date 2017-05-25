Courthouse Row for May 25 

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 13-18:

Hampton

Charles Kenneth Estes II and Kelly Brown Estes, husband and wife, to Jeremy Scott Christopher and Amy Liscomb Christopher, husband and wife, parcel of land, $410,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 28-63C

Nicholas J. Lynn and Lisa F. Lynn, husband and wife, to Robert Earl Easterday, Jr. and Elizabeth Joan Easterday, husband and wife, 10.7192 acres, $210,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29-49

Jackson

Trustees of the Amissville Baptist Church to Amissville, Parcel of land, deed of gift, tax map 33-30

Nancy D. Lyons to Mark Rhein and Elizabeth Rhein, husband and wife, 19.0410 acres, $175,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 31-043B

James R. Eastham and Nicole B. Eastham to Jessica Randall, 2.000 acres, $275,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-62A

William Magee, trustee of the William and Monica Faye Magee Revocable trust to James R. Eastham and Nicole B. Eastham, husband and wife, 2.322 acres, deed bargain sale, no consideration, is exempt from recordation taxes pursuant of the code of Virginia, tax map 32-61

John D. Wilson Jr., and Joyce L. Wilson, husband and wife to Timothy Waltz and Carrie Waltz, husband and wife, 5.0262 acres, $664,900, deed bargain sale, generaal warranty, tax map 32-7H

Wakefield

Eric Lindner and Ellen Lindner, husband and wife, to David M. Kane and Mimy C. Indra, husband and wife, 0.026 acres, $1.00, deed bargain, general warranty, sale, tax map 13-62C

Gail Marie Maume, trustee of The Marie Shaw Addi Revocable Trust, to Susan Fitzgerald, 26.80 acres, $238,216, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 15-3

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Melissa Gonzales, Castleton, dwelling, $420,000

Mimy Indra and David Kane, Flint Hill, electric wiring, $1,200

George and Marlina Lee, Washington, demolition, $50

Gregory and Julie Vault, Huntly, temporary tent, no cost

Nick and Joanne Merriam, Amissville, dwelling, $90,000

Miller Mountain Land LLC, Sperryville, electric rehook, no cost

Sharon Covington, Washington, temporary tent, no cost