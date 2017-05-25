Descendants of the displaced

Photo by John McCaslin

A uniquely bonded crowd turned out for Saturday’s dedication of the Blue Ridge Heritage Project’s Rappahannock Memorial near Sperryville, honoring those Rappahannock County families displaced during the formation of Shenandoah National Park.

Photo by John McCaslin

Ninety-six year old Mary Bolen Burner (right) was 15 years old when the U.S. government forced her family to leave their 1,000-acre mountaintop farm above Keyser Run. Clark Spitler (above) of Manassas proudly points to his family name, among 90 on the plaque.