Fire and rescue calls for May 25

Tuesday, May 16
2:00 p.m. — Paige County, mutual aid, company 7
6:39 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:52 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, vehicle fire, company 9
9:35 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, diabetic emergency, company 3
Wednesday, May 17
1:24 a.m. — Paige County, mutual aid, companies 1 and 7
9:47 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid,company 9
4:10 p.m. — Ridge Drive, Chester Gap, seizure, companies 1 and 9
Thursday, May 18
3:38 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, public service, company 7
1:02 p.m. — Old Massies Corner Road, Washington, chest pain, companies 1, 3 and 4
Friday, May 19
10:04 a.m — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
11:26 a.m — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, seizure, companies 1 and 7
3:14 p.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, 911 open line, company 5
3:48 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:11 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, wires down, company 3
5:52 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, wires down, company 1
6:32 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Sunday, May 21
3:38 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:51 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3
8:11 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, injury, companies 1, 2 and 7
10:08 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, seizure, company 3
Monday, May 22
7:47 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
11:44 a.m — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.