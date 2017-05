Courtesy photo

Hi, my name’s Ethan the Beagle. Hello to all my peeps in Rappland. Actually, I have a little something else mixed in with the Beagle and I think it makes me look a little exotic. Anyway, I’m a mere toddler, only about 3 months old, and weigh 11 pounds. To me other dogs are very cool and playing with them is one of my favorite things. Heck, I even play with the resident RAWL kitty! Come on by for some playtime. I can fit you in.

Three RAWL dogs were adopted this week