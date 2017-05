Photo by John McCaslin

A spirited crowd came out Saturday to support the Rappahannock County Relay for Life against cancer. This year’s Mardi Gras style event featured the 1st Annual Bus Pull, as well as other activities, games, raffles and live music. Getting into the spirit here with Mardis Gras masks and beads are (left to right) Emily Poles of Culpeper, Shirley Johnson of Bealeton, who beat pancreatic cancer, and Emily’s sister Millie Poles of Culpeper, whose husband survived prostate cancer.