School news for May 25

RCHS post-season

As spring sports regular seasons come to a close and the post-season begins, post-season honors are beginning to roll in for our Rapp Student Athletes.

The Bull Run District all district spring teams were just announced and Rapp, despite being the only 1A (smallest) school in an 8 team district populated with 2A and 3A schools, managed to place some of our athletes on these post-season rosters.

Senior Jack Massie was named to the first team all Bull Run District for Boys’ Soccer for the midfielder position. Joining him, on the second team all-district roster, was fellow senior Nick Strosnider who secured his spot at the Defender position.

On the Girls’ pitch, senior Julia Estes was named to the second team all Bull Run District for the position of forward. Freshman Olivia Atkins was Rapp’s lone representative from the diamonds, being named to the second team all Bull Run District for softball at the position of outfielder. Congratulations to these Rapp Student Athletes and their teammates and coaches, all of whom helped them to achieve these honors.

On the team fronts, JV and Varsity Girls Soccer ended their season on a winning note, both teams defeating Strasburg in front of a packed house on Senior Night. This past Monday night the girls traveled to Madison County High School for the first round of the Group 1A/2A girls soccer playoffs.

The boys’ varsity team dropped their final game against Strasburg but have kept their heads high and practiced hard to prepare for their first round playoff game. That game was this past Monday night at home versus Lancaster.

Varsity Softball also hosted a Conference playoff game this past Monday, hosting the Drifters of Colonial Beach High School. Our varsity baseball squad took to the road for the playoffs, traveling to Essex High School in Tappahannock for their first round game. All playoff games are single elimination and the Rapp teams hope to make some headway now that they are playing more equivalent sized schools.

Varsity Track competed in the Conference 43 Championship last week at Northumberland High School, with the girls’ team finishing third and the boys’ team finishing fourth. Individual accomplishments abounded however, with all of those who finished in the top six in their event qualifying for the Region 1A East Championship to be held this week at Sussex High School.

Top six finishers and Regional qualifiers on the girls’ side included Jessica Thorne with a first in the high jump and a second in the 100 meter hurdles, Julia Estes with a first in the 100 meter hurdles, fifth in the triple jump, and a second in the 300 hurdles, Skylar Culbertson with a first in the 1600 meter and the 800 meter, Hailey Whorton with a first in the discus throw and fourth in the shot put, Kayla Compton with a fourth in the high jump, fifth in the 100 hurdles, and fifth in the 400 meter dash, Savannah Hensley with a second in the 3200 and Kim Dellinger with a sixth in the discus throw.

Other finishes by the girls that were out of the points but worthy of mention included Olivia Atkins 7th in the 200 meter dash and 8th in the 100 meter dash, Amanda Puskar 7th in the discus throw, Bridget Daly 9th in the 100 meter dash and 8th in the 200 meter dash, Madison Stevens 9th in the 200 meter dash and Brooklyn Phillips 10th in the 100 meter dash.

Points scorers and regional qualifiers in the boys’ events included Gavin Jenkins with a 1st in the high jump and the 3200 meter run (Gavin had previously qualified for regionals in the 800 and 1600 meter events), A.J. Palmer with a 1st in the shot put AND the discus throw and a 6th place finish in the high jump, Walter Burke with a 5th in the discus throw, Bryce Jones 6th in the discus throw, and Grant PerDieu 6th in the 1600 meter run.

Best of luck to our Track Athletes and our baseball, softball and soccer teams as they seek to extend their seasons in the playoffs. As always, all game and practice schedules and relevant athletic announcements can be found on the Rapp Athletic Website at www.rappahannockcountyhs.rschoolteams.com, where all the latest scores and schedules are updated as soon as possible by Athletic Director Brandon Burley and his coaches. Go Rapp!

— Jimmy Swindler

Governor’s School

Rappahannock County Public Schools are proud to announce that four of its high school students — Kayla Compton, Lauren Petty, Heather Smith and Phillip Wyatt — were accepted into the Mountain Vista Governor’s School (MVGS) three-year program for 2017-2018, joining the six rising juniors and seniors currently attending.

MVGS, a gifted program for Math, Science, and Technology, serves seven school districts. The application process is extremely rigorous and intense, and candidates are selected very carefully through a blind ranking procedure by a committee.

The MVGS program expanded last year to include tenth grade, making the commitment for accepted students even greater. The program will include expanded humanities, research, and computer science classes as a result of the additional year.

The program’s graduating seniors are AJ Palmer and Mikayla Zook. Rising seniors are Brooke Athelli, Connor Culbertson, Caragh Heverly, Virginia Wyatt, and Mahlet Yirgu. Rising junior: Bryce Jones, who was the first 10th grader to enter the three year program for RCPS.

WCDS highlights

Photo by Nikki Brady

In special highlights of the week, sixth grade students, in a hands-on engineering lesson under the instruction of parent Stephen Hudak, were challenged to build the tallest tower using straws and then create a new building model for WCDS, and Becky Ernest’s Lower School thespians performed an amazing production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

Courtesy photo

During Assembly seniors passed their torches to juniors who reciprocated by wishing the seniors luck and presenting them with pennants from their chosen colleges.

Thursday night four new students, Ryan Brown, Douglas Griffin, Bridgette Larsen, and Pierce Mingione, were inducted into the National Honor Society.

On Friday James Shaw’s physics class and Ann Pankow’s physical science students competed in the Kings Dominion Coaster Mania Contest, and both classes took top awards. The 8th grade students had stiff competition with over twenty coasters from four different schools competing.

The WCDS team of Peter McMahon, Eric Schuster, Isaac Burak, and Gray Gilliam came in first place with their entry, “Coaster City.” Pierce Kiser, Griffin Landis, Killian O’Reilly, and River Robinson came in second place with their team’s “Super Sonic Sizer.” Mari Tisera, Lexi Johnson, Shayla Nelson, and Alice Phenparchum finished in third place with “The Mystical Forest.”

In the high school division, the team of Bernie Cieplak, Douglas Griffin, and Zoe Porterfield won first place with “Wild Card,” and Lucas DuMez, Nicholas Leskovec, and Dac Tran won second place with their entry, “Mystery of the East.

Also that day, second and third grade students explored the underground world of Skyline Caverns, and after school Welby Griffin delighted dozens of lower school children at her Science Fling. Later, sweet voices filled the auditorium for the evening’s Spring Concert directed by Sarah Solomon.

On Saturday WCDS students and teachers gave back to the community at large by walking in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and cleaning the highway in Flint Hill with VDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program.

On Sunday the eighth graders donned their masks and togas to present their recitations for the annual Classical Recital, a tradition directed by history and literature teacher Kirsten Youngquist and in its eleventh year. On Sunday and Monday, the WCDS Envirothon team competed at Virginia’s Dominion Envirothon State Competition at Virginia State University in Petersburg.

Photo by Lora Eborn

This week students also received yearbooks, and what a wonderful edition it is. We thank Suzanne Zylonis and her yearbook staff for their heroic efforts and brilliant creativity.

WCDS athletic winners

WCDS athletic director Mike Costello presided over the Spring Athletic Awards Ceremony in the Leonard M. Cowherd Auditorium. The memorable event honored senior athletes and their parents and celebrated all athletes for their commitment to team sports.

Below is a listing of the individual awards. Congratulations, Owls!

Middle School Girls Soccer:

Most Valuable Player: Beverly Eborn; Most Improved Player: Sophia Korte; Coach’s Award: Mari Tisera.

Middle School Boys Lacrosse: Most Valuable Player: Pierce Kiser; Most Improved Player: Alex Diehl; Coach’s Award: Manoa Weber.

Varsity Girls Soccer: Most Valuable Player: Shayla Nelson; Most Improved Player: Anna Schuster; Coach’s Award: Tatumn Vaught

Leonard Cowherd Award: Female: Tatumn Vaught; Male: Lucas DuMez.

WCDS Leos

Courtesy photo

The Wakefield Country Day School Leos Club cleaned up the road through Flint Hill last Saturday. The Rappahannock Lions Club sponsors the Leos Club and provided help and the fire truck for added safety for this community project. Back Row: Harmony Lindstrom, Lora Eborn, Patricia Wingfield, Karl Shao, Jeff Perry, Will Zhang, Rudy Segaar. Front Row: Justin Hu, Jessica Lindstrom, Lori Perry, James Gao, and Kuanting Lee.

Atten-hut!

Randolph-Macon Academy cadets were recognized recently for their outstanding leadership and performance within the Virginia 91st Air Force JROTC.

Ryan Latham of Amissville, received The Military Officers Association of America Award. This award, sponsored by The Shenandoah Valley Chapter of The Military Officers Association of America, is presented to a junior with exceptional leadership potential, demonstrated through loyalty to the corps, school and country. Ryan is a junior and the son of Stephen and Dawn Latham.

Grayson Galeone of Flint Hill received The Tuskegee Airman Award. The award, sponsored by the Tuskegee Airman, is presented to a cadet who ranks in the top 25 percent of the JROTC program, demonstrates hard work and patriotism, and excels in leadership, military bearing and appearance. Gray is a junior and the son of Annie Bolles and Joseph Galeone of Castleton.

Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston received The Retired Enlisted Association’s Award. The award recognizes a cadet who excels in the AFJROTC program and displays the outstanding qualities of military leadership, discipline, character and citizenship. Ben is a freshman and the son of Melanie Kopjanski..

Campbell on Dean’s list

Victoria E Campbell of Chester Gap has been named to Eastern Mennonite University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List have achieved a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete, or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.