Soap Box Derby sale

Photo by Chris Green

The sixth-annual Rappahannock County Driver’s Soap Box Derby yard sale, offering everything from antique furniture to locally grown spring herbs and flowers, was a huge success. Held on the grounds of the Old Sperryville Schoolhouse, organizer Thom Pellikaan (left rear) and some of his crew of Soap Box Derby drivers — (left to right) Joy Foscsto, McKenna Torosian, Joshua Foscato, Jeremiah Foscato, and Jaden Torosian — are seen here assisting Washington Mayor John Fox Sullivan with his purchases. The derby will be held Saturday, June 17 at the Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper County.