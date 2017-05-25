Soap Box Derby sale

· by · 0
Photo by Chris Green

The sixth-annual Rappahannock County Driver’s Soap Box Derby yard sale, offering everything from antique furniture to locally grown spring herbs and flowers, was a huge success. Held on the grounds of the Old Sperryville Schoolhouse, organizer Thom Pellikaan (left rear) and some of his crew of Soap Box Derby drivers — (left to right) Joy Foscsto, McKenna Torosian, Joshua Foscato, Jeremiah Foscato, and Jaden Torosian — are seen here assisting Washington Mayor John Fox Sullivan with his purchases. The derby will be held Saturday, June 17 at the Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper County.

Print Friendly

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment