Circle of life

I had to kill a copperhead two years ago when I came down my back steps. I turned to see what my cats were staring at and the copperhead struck me at my boot flap areas [but] didn’t penetrate.

But it came from my neighbor’s yard, and she is blind, with a curious two year old daughter running around. Typically I would never harm a snake.

When working for the school board I removed many snakes without harming them, but when I saw where he came from and the fact that he struck at me, I had to end his life. But a hawk ate well that day!

